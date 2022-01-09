Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 12,182 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 111,607 shares.The stock last traded at $11.44 and had previously closed at $10.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMYT shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Amryt Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on Amryt Pharma in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $689.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.46 and a beta of -0.58.

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.14. Amryt Pharma had a negative return on equity of 73.58% and a negative net margin of 41.64%. The business had revenue of $56.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.34 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amryt Pharma plc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amryt Pharma by 107.4% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,801,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,004 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $39,231,000. MPM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $32,160,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amryt Pharma by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,759,000 after buying an additional 960,965 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $15,601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Amryt Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMYT)

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

