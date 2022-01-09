Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 12,182 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 111,607 shares.The stock last traded at $11.44 and had previously closed at $10.86.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMYT shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Amryt Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on Amryt Pharma in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $689.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.46 and a beta of -0.58.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amryt Pharma by 107.4% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,801,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004,004 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $39,231,000. MPM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $32,160,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amryt Pharma by 142.7% in the 3rd quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,759,000 after buying an additional 960,965 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth $15,601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.10% of the company’s stock.
Amryt Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMYT)
Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.
