Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Down 5%

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)’s stock price dropped 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.70 and last traded at $26.70. Approximately 741 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 125,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.10.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.12. The company has a market cap of $765.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.28.
In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 1,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $52,740.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 28,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $830,532.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,348 shares of company stock worth $974,463. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 6.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,272,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,849,000 after acquiring an additional 71,617 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 28.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 0.8% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 453,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 127.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL)
Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.
