Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Down 5%

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)’s stock price dropped 5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.70 and last traded at $26.70. Approximately 741 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 125,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.10.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Get Sterling Construction alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.12. The company has a market cap of $765.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.28.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $463.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 1,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $52,740.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 28,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $830,532.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,348 shares of company stock worth $974,463. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 6.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,272,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,849,000 after acquiring an additional 71,617 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 28.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 0.8% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 453,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Construction by 127.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL)

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.