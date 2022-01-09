Short Interest in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) Increases By 23.6%

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,550,000 shares, a growth of 23.6% from the November 30th total of 45,760,000 shares. Approximately 10.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Shares of SOFI stock opened at $13.74 on Friday. SoFi Technologies has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $28.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 17.58 and a quick ratio of 17.57.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $277.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.16 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SOFI shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SoFi Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

In related news, Director George Thompson Hutton sold 103,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $1,916,116.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 7,361,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $159,005,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,541,508 shares of company stock valued at $378,577,910 over the last 90 days. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

