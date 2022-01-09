SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Short Interest Update

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,940,000 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the November 30th total of 4,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research firms have commented on SLM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.61.

Get SLM alerts:

NASDAQ SLM opened at $20.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.29. SLM has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $21.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. SLM had a return on equity of 60.87% and a net margin of 56.48%. The firm had revenue of $357.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SLM will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

SLM declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 20th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.36%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its holdings in SLM by 4.2% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,703,880 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,988,000 after buying an additional 69,270 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in SLM by 6.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,781,304 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $189,751,000 after purchasing an additional 652,411 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in SLM by 7.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 30,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SLM during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in SLM during the third quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.