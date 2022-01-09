Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) Short Interest Update

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the November 30th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CYRBY opened at $2.56 on Friday. Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $5.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $984.32 million, a PE ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.77.

Cyrela Brazil Realty SA Empreendimentos e Participações engages in the development and construction of residential properties. It operates through the Merger Activity and Service Fee Income segments. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

