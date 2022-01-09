Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) PT Lowered to $57.00 at Piper Sandler

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $77.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 79.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.73.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $31.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.09. Sunrun has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $384,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $329,726.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,373 shares of company stock worth $3,723,888 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Sunrun in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sunrun by 309.6% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 300.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

