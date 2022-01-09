Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Southside Bancshares Corp., through its subsidiary banks, is primarily engaged in commercial banking and providing trust services. Southside’s subsidiary banks are engaged in the general banking business of accepting funds for deposit, making loans, renting safe deposit boxes and performing such other banking services as are usual and customary in banks of similar size and character. All of the subsidiary banks offer real estate, commercial and consumer loans. “

Separately, Stephens started coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $45.00 target price for the company.

Shares of SBSI opened at $44.30 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Southside Bancshares has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $45.36. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.58.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $64.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.35 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 42.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Southside Bancshares will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

In other Southside Bancshares news, insider Cindy Blackstone sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $39,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 8,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $393,996.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,687 shares of company stock valued at $694,942. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBSI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 91.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,925,000 after buying an additional 136,409 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 8.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,350,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,617,000 after buying an additional 106,785 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 375.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 83,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 65,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 36.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,035,000 after buying an additional 42,262 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southside Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $1,544,000. 50.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

