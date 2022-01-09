Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $50.00 price target on the textile maker’s stock.
According to Zacks, “Shares of Steven Madden have outperformed the industry in the past three months. The stock received a boost from the company’s sturdy third-quarter 2021 results. Revenues and earnings grew year over year while the latter also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company gained from a robust e-commerce momentum, product assortments and accelerated business recovery. Brick-and-mortar business was also strong. Results prompted management to raise view for 2021 despite the global supply-chain disruption being a major headwind. For 2021, it projects revenue growth of 50-52% from the 2020 reported level. The latest view is also higher than the earlier expectation of a 43-47% increase. Plus, adjusted earnings per share are envisioned to be $2.30-$2.35, up from the prior anticipation of $2-$2.10 and adjusted earnings of 64 cents posted in 2020.”
SHOO has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush initiated coverage on Steven Madden in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.13.
Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $525.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.15%.
In other Steven Madden news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $275,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $3,765,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the second quarter worth $100,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the third quarter valued at $132,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the second quarter valued at $206,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Steven Madden Company Profile
Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.
Featured Article: Commodities
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Steven Madden (SHOO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.