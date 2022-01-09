Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sera Prognostics Inc. is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY. “

Get Sera Prognostics alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on Sera Prognostics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sera Prognostics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of Sera Prognostics stock opened at $7.00 on Thursday. Sera Prognostics has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.43.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Analysts anticipate that Sera Prognostics will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Interwest Venture Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,844,000. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation purchased a new position in shares of Sera Prognostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,700,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Sera Prognostics in the third quarter worth $1,803,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Sera Prognostics in the third quarter worth $1,667,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Sera Prognostics in the third quarter worth $726,000. Institutional investors own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Sera Prognostics Company Profile

Sera Prognostics Inc is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sera Prognostics (SERA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sera Prognostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sera Prognostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.