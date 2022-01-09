Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $919.82 Million

Brokerages forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) will announce $919.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $905.30 million and the highest is $934.88 million. Option Care Health posted sales of $804.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full-year sales of $3.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.69 billion to $3.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Option Care Health.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $891.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.47 million. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on OPCH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.63.

In other news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $167,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $474,180 in the last three months. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. FMR LLC boosted its position in Option Care Health by 58.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,053,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,086,000 after buying an additional 5,933,454 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Option Care Health by 105.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,859,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,761,000 after buying an additional 8,157,744 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 21.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,109,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,802 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 38.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,666,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Option Care Health by 0.3% during the third quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 6,043,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,615,000 after acquiring an additional 15,710 shares in the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $25.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Option Care Health has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $28.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.77 and its 200-day moving average is $24.47.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Option Care Health (OPCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.