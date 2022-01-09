Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative cancer drug discovery and development company that is seeking to leverage its strength in small molecule drug technologies to discover, develop, and deliver to patients best-in-class medicines for the treatment of cancer and related conditions. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.88.

INFI opened at $1.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.93. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $5.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.78.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,398.81% and a negative return on equity of 172.12%. The company had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 23,622 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 373.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12,576 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,693,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,791,000 after acquiring an additional 527,800 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,497,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 223,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 55.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

