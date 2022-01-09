Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives is a leading infrastructure construction company with specialized energy and heavy civil expertise. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, with operations throughout the country, the company offers a full spectrum of delivery models including full engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC), turnkey, design-build, balance of plant (BOP), and subcontracting services. The company one of three Tier 1 wind energy contractors in the U.S. and has completed more than 200 wind and solar projects across North America. “

Get Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives alerts:

IEA stock opened at $9.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average of $11.38. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $24.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42. The company has a market cap of $463.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.56.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.51). The firm had revenue of $697.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Moerbeek bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.71 per share, with a total value of $87,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Eber sold 15,000 shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $144,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 19,068 shares of company stock valued at $171,331. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,083,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 114.9% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 455,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after buying an additional 243,580 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 11,604 shares during the period. Finally, Park West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,326,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,587,000 after buying an additional 725,000 shares during the period.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (IEA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.