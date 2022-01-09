Pirelli & C. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pirelli & C. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PLLIF. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Pirelli & C. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. HSBC upgraded Pirelli & C. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:PLLIF opened at $6.00 on Wednesday. Pirelli & C. has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $6.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.90.

Pirelli & C. S.p.A. manufactures and supplies tires for cars, motorcycles, and bicycles worldwide. The company provides premium, specialty, super specialty, and prestige tires. It offers car tires under the P Zero, Cinturato, Winter, Scorpion, and Ice Zero names; motorcycle tires under the Pirelli and Metzeler names; and road racing bikes under the P ZERO Velo and CINTURATO Velo name, as well as mountain bikes under the SCORPIONTM MTB and the Urban CYCL-e line brands.

