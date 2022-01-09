MetLife (NYSE:MET) Upgraded to Outperform by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of MetLife (NYSE:MET) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $75.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $67.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MET. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.77.

MET stock opened at $67.26 on Wednesday. MetLife has a 12 month low of $47.69 and a 12 month high of $67.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $56.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.26.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $17.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MetLife will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.63%.

In other news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,182,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,579,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123,446 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MetLife by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,040,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,216,857,000 after acquiring an additional 235,443 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,975,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,819,000 after buying an additional 1,003,429 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in MetLife by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,007,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $617,754,000 after buying an additional 187,448 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in MetLife by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,236,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,410,000 after buying an additional 444,449 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

