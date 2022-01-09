VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Up 4.2%

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)’s stock price shot up 4.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.74 and last traded at $1.74. 89,968 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,115,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.67.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VEON. TheStreet upgraded VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.29.

Get VEON alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.25.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter. VEON had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 30.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VEON Ltd. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in VEON by 9.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 82,462 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in VEON by 15.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,860 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in VEON by 68.3% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in VEON by 63.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in VEON by 27.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 61,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 13,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

About VEON (NASDAQ:VEON)

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

See Also: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.