Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 241,380 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 4,559,222 shares.The stock last traded at $11.01 and had previously closed at $10.79.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.
The firm has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.42.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 7,083.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $505,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 11,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 359,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. 8.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile (NASDAQ:ERIC)
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.
