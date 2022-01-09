Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 241,380 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 4,559,222 shares.The stock last traded at $11.01 and had previously closed at $10.79.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.42.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $56.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.16 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 23.66%. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 7,083.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,516 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $505,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 226,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,849,000 after buying an additional 11,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 359,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. 8.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offer hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

See Also: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.