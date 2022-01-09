Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.49

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.49 and last traded at $10.42, with a volume of 3117 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whitestone REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $504.39 million, a PE ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.43.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.15). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 10.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Whitestone REIT will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0358 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.57%.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile (NYSE:WSR)

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

