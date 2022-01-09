United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Stock Price Down 2.5%

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) shares were down 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.14 and last traded at $11.22. Approximately 136,124 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,705,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.

UMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average of $10.89.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 25.65%. The firm had revenue of $55.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that United Microelectronics Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 29.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 181,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 41,636 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 83.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the third quarter valued at $140,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 37,731.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,692,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,350,000 after buying an additional 1,688,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the third quarter valued at $134,000. 3.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Microelectronics Company Profile (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

