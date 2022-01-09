United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Stock Price Down 2.5%

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC) shares were down 2.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.14 and last traded at $11.22. Approximately 136,124 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,705,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.
UMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.15.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average of $10.89.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 29.8% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 181,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 41,636 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in United Microelectronics by 83.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the third quarter valued at $140,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 37,731.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,692,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,350,000 after buying an additional 1,688,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the third quarter valued at $134,000. 3.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
United Microelectronics Company Profile (NYSE:UMC)
United Microelectronics Corp. engages in the semiconductor foundry business. It offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.
