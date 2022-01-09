Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Short Interest Update

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,600 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the November 30th total of 147,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.2 days.

BYDGF has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.78.

OTCMKTS BYDGF opened at $154.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.34. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of $141.67 and a 12-month high of $214.43.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

