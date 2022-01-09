Piper Sandler Boosts Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Price Target to $75.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) had its price objective raised by Piper Sandler from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.37 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.57.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of MDLZ opened at $67.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Mondelez International has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $67.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.19.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 44.73%.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $393,936.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,327,062 shares of company stock worth $206,422,748. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 90,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 596,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,262,000 after buying an additional 24,477 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 90,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 249,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,544,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.