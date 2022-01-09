Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $70.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $59.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.05.

NYSE PFE opened at $55.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.90. The company has a market capitalization of $312.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 231,360 shares of company stock valued at $11,927,994. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

