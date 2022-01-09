FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the energy company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FuelCell Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. lowered their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.71.

Get FuelCell Energy alerts:

FCEL opened at $5.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.27. The company has a current ratio of 10.30, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. FuelCell Energy has a 12 month low of $4.83 and a 12 month high of $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 4.60.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 29th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 145.23%. The business had revenue of $13.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $55,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,051 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 271,742 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 126,153 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for FuelCell Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelCell Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.