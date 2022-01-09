Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Short Interest Update

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the November 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Bucher Industries from CHF 520 to CHF 510 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of BCHHF stock opened at $500.00 on Friday. Bucher Industries has a 1-year low of $471.00 and a 1-year high of $553.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $492.91 and a 200 day moving average of $513.11.

Bucher Industries AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials. The Kuhn Group segment consists of agricultural machinery for tillage, seeding, fertilization, spraying, landscape maintenance, hay and forage harvesting, and livestock bedding and feeding.

