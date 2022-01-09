Short Interest in Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT) Decreases By 25.0%

Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIXT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Bioxytran stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. Bioxytran has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of -1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03.

BioXyTran, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of therapeutic drugs designed to address hypoxia in humans, which is a lack of oxygen in tissues. Its product pipeline includes BXT-25, designed to oxygenate ischemic (reduced blood flow) regions in the brain that suffered from hypoxia during a brain stroke; and BXT-252, designed to treat chronic wounds resulting from ischemia caused by occlusion of capillaries.

