Emera (TSE:EMA) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Emera (TSE:EMA) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a C$62.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$61.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 1.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EMA. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Emera from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Emera in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. CSFB set a C$60.00 price target on shares of Emera and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$61.00 price target on shares of Emera and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$62.15.

Get Emera alerts:

TSE:EMA opened at C$60.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of C$15.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89. Emera has a 52 week low of C$49.66 and a 52 week high of C$63.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$60.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$58.93.

Emera (TSE:EMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.30 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emera will post 3.0699998 earnings per share for the current year.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

See Also: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.