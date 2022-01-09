Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Price Target Raised to C$17.00 at National Bank Financial

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial to C$17.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FRU. Cormark raised their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James set a C$17.00 price objective on Freehold Royalties and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Freehold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.98.

Shares of FRU stock opened at C$12.20 on Thursday. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of C$5.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.17. The stock has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. This is a positive change from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.35%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

