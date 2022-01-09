GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) PT Raised to C$73.50 at Cormark

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its target price lifted by Cormark from C$70.00 to C$73.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Cormark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

GDI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.50 to C$70.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC decreased their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered GDI Integrated Facility Services from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$65.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$67.08.

Shares of TSE:GDI opened at C$55.97 on Wednesday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1 year low of C$41.00 and a 1 year high of C$60.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$50.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$53.92.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$408.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$419.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

