Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) Short Interest Up 24.3% in December

Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel (OTCMKTS:NILSY) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,073,300 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the November 30th total of 863,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 130,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.2 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NILSY shares. Morgan Stanley raised Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. VTB Capital raised shares of Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NILSY opened at $31.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.90. Public Joint Stock Company Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel has a 52-week low of $27.38 and a 52-week high of $38.21.

MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC engages in the exploration, extraction, refining of ore and nonmetallic minerals, and sale of base and precious metals produced from ore. It operates through the following segments: GMK Group; South Cluster; KGMK Group; NN Harjavalta; GRK Bystrinskoye; Other Mining; and Other Non-Metallurgical.

