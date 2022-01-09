Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) PT Raised to C$7.75

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial to C$7.75 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Headwater Exploration in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a buy rating and a C$7.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Headwater Exploration from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$6.50 price objective on Headwater Exploration and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$7.20.

HWX opened at C$5.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$4.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of C$1.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29. Headwater Exploration has a one year low of C$2.71 and a one year high of C$5.72.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$50.12 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Headwater Exploration will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

