Raymond James Downgrades Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to Market Perform

Raymond James cut shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ALGT. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $240.75.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $178.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.98 and a 200-day moving average of $188.84. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $163.60 and a 1-year high of $271.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.61.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $459.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.28) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total value of $33,205.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.