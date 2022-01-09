Raymond James Downgrades Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to Market Perform

Raymond James cut shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ALGT. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $240.75.
Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $178.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.98 and a 200-day moving average of $188.84. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $163.60 and a 1-year high of $271.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29 and a beta of 1.61.
In other Allegiant Travel news, insider Rebecca Aretos sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.45, for a total value of $33,205.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allegiant Travel by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 652 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Allegiant Travel
Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.
Featured Article: Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.