Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INDUSTRIAS BACHOO began its operations in 1952 in the state of Sonora, Mexico, and has since grown into the country’s undisputed leader in poultry production and one of the wold’s top ten producer. It also produces and distributes eggs, swine and balanced feed. It is a vertically integrated company, with a nationwide distribution network and processing plants operating in conjunction with over 600 facilities located throughout Mexico. “

IBA opened at $41.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.35. Industrias Bachoco has a 1-year low of $38.30 and a 1-year high of $47.80.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $980.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $987.18 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Industrias Bachoco will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBA. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 59.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 56,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 20,897 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Industrias Bachoco in the second quarter valued at about $779,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 32.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 9,525 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 15.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 7,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Industrias Bachoco during the third quarter worth about $340,000.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

