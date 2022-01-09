HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “HighPeak Energy Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. It is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil, natural gas and NGL reserves. The company’s assets are primarily located in Howard County, Texas. HighPeak Energy Inc., formerly known as Pure Acquisition Corp., is based in FORT WORTH, Texas. “

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on HighPeak Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Shares of HighPeak Energy stock opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.86 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.82. HighPeak Energy has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $21.82.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.06). HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $47.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that HighPeak Energy will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 2,200 shares of HighPeak Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.17 per share, with a total value of $28,974.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 45,454 shares of HighPeak Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $454,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $520,627. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. 1.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

