Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hamilton Lane is an affiliate of Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. is an investment management firm which provide private market solutions. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane is based in Bala Cynwyd, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HLNE. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Hamilton Lane in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hamilton Lane from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

NASDAQ HLNE opened at $99.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.85. Hamilton Lane has a fifty-two week low of $74.11 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $96.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.38 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 64.01% and a net margin of 42.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLNE. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

