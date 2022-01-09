Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $2.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Solid Biosciences LLC is a life science company. It focuses on developing therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company is engaged in developing gene therapies, disease modifying therapies and assistive devices, all targeting the various facets of the DMD. Its product candidate includes SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients’ muscles. Solid Biosciences LLC is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Solid Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Solid Biosciences has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.00.

NASDAQ:SLDB opened at $1.58 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.39. The company has a market cap of $174.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 0.89. Solid Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,068,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,892,000 after buying an additional 1,593,447 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 33.3% in the third quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 2,761.0% in the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 675,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after acquiring an additional 652,058 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 103.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,104,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 560,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 54.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,463,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 515,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

