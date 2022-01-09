Morgan Stanley Boosts Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Price Target to $39.00

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.18.

Shares of SMPL opened at $39.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.67 and a beta of 1.07. Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $26.78 and a twelve month high of $43.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.17.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Simply Good Foods news, CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $599,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 77,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total transaction of $3,244,440.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 441,999 shares of company stock valued at $17,384,845. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 26.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

