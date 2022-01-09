SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) PT Lowered to $19.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its target price lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.96% from the stock’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SunPower’s FY2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on SPWR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SunPower from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James raised SunPower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra cut SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.57.

SPWR opened at $19.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. SunPower has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $57.52.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SunPower had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 27.71%. The company had revenue of $323.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SunPower will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SunPower news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $415,658.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWR. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of SunPower in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in SunPower during the third quarter worth about $87,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in SunPower during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in SunPower by 44.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.35% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

