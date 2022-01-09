Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $28.00.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sterling Check has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.56.
NASDAQ:STER opened at $20.84 on Wednesday. Sterling Check has a fifty-two week low of $18.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.73.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $505,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sterling Check Company Profile
Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.
