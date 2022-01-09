Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $28.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sterling Check has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.56.

NASDAQ:STER opened at $20.84 on Wednesday. Sterling Check has a fifty-two week low of $18.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.73.

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $169.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sterling Check will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $505,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

