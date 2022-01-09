ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) PT Raised to $210.00

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.25% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SWAV. SVB Leerink increased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. upped their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $219.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised ShockWave Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ShockWave Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on ShockWave Medical from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $239.29.

Shares of SWAV opened at $169.02 on Friday. ShockWave Medical has a 52 week low of $91.46 and a 52 week high of $249.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.65 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $192.43 and a 200-day moving average of $196.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $65.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 232.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ShockWave Medical will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.73, for a total transaction of $455,571.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $402,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,200 shares of company stock worth $16,144,671 in the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 35,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,331,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 216.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 69,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,258,000 after acquiring an additional 47,369 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 148,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,507,000 after acquiring an additional 10,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of ShockWave Medical by 383.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

