Reviewing IDW Media (IDW) and Its Rivals

IDW Media (NYSE: IDW) is one of 29 publicly-traded companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare IDW Media to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get IDW Media alerts:

2.0% of IDW Media shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares IDW Media and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IDW Media $38.16 million -$13.80 million -3.32 IDW Media Competitors $1.15 billion $263.69 million -6.96

IDW Media’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than IDW Media. IDW Media is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares IDW Media and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDW Media -19.35% -38.92% -14.49% IDW Media Competitors -18.86% 14.37% -5.43%

Volatility & Risk

IDW Media has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDW Media’s competitors have a beta of 1.27, indicating that their average stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for IDW Media and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDW Media 0 0 0 0 N/A IDW Media Competitors 132 578 635 11 2.39

As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 49.37%. Given IDW Media’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IDW Media has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

IDW Media competitors beat IDW Media on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

IDW Media Company Profile

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company with interest in providing digital media and print based solutions. The firm operates through flowing segments: IDW Publishing, IDW Entertainment and CTM Media Group. The IDW Publishing segment is a comic book and graphic novel publisher that creates and licenses intellectual property. The IDW Entertainment segment leverages properties, principally those of IDW Publishing, into television series developing,producing and distributing original content worldwide. The CTM Media Group segment provides brochure distribution, publishing, right card, and digital distribution. The company was founded on May 8, 2009 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for IDW Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDW Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.