Contrasting Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) and Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO)

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) and Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.5% of Baozun shares are held by institutional investors. 59.2% of Baozun shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Baozun and Velocity Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baozun $1.36 billion 0.75 $65.25 million $0.03 467.67 Velocity Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Baozun has higher revenue and earnings than Velocity Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Baozun and Velocity Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baozun 0.26% 0.42% 0.24% Velocity Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Baozun and Velocity Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baozun 1 3 2 0 2.17 Velocity Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Baozun presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 71.06%. Given Baozun’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Baozun is more favorable than Velocity Acquisition.

Summary

Baozun beats Velocity Acquisition on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baozun

Baozun, Inc. operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles. The company was founded by Wen Bin Qiu, Jun Hua Wu, and Qing Yu Zhang in August 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Velocity Acquisition

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

