Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII) Short Interest Update

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the November 30th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:KIII opened at $9.74 on Friday. Kismet Acquisition Three has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $9.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.69.

Get Kismet Acquisition Three alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Kismet Acquisition Three by 19.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,238,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after buying an additional 205,032 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three during the third quarter valued at $6,798,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three during the second quarter valued at $5,986,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Three during the second quarter valued at $5,802,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Kismet Acquisition Three by 440.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 533,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after buying an additional 435,178 shares during the period.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Kismet Acquisition Three Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kismet Acquisition Three and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.