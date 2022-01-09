Short Interest in CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Rises By 23.8%

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 763,300 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the November 30th total of 616,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CURO opened at $16.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 2.73. CURO Group has a 1-year low of $12.58 and a 1-year high of $20.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.93 and a 200-day moving average of $16.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

Get CURO Group alerts:

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $209.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.14 million. CURO Group had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 11.65%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CURO Group will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CURO shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on CURO Group in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CURO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on CURO Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

In other CURO Group news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 25,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.46, for a total transaction of $465,708.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chadwick Heath Faulkner sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total value of $18,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,144,480 shares of company stock worth $20,687,418 in the last 90 days. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in CURO Group by 31.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in CURO Group by 134.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in CURO Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in CURO Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in CURO Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 256,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 42.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

Read More: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.