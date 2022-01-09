$1.14 Billion in Sales Expected for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) to announce sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15 billion. GFL Environmental posted sales of $948.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full-year sales of $4.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.75 billion to $4.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GFL Environmental.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.15. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.63% and a negative net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. GFL Environmental’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GFL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.95.

GFL stock opened at $35.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.57 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.50. GFL Environmental has a 52 week low of $26.79 and a 52 week high of $43.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently -1.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GFL. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in GFL Environmental during the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 100.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 692.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

