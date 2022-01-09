Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Lowered to C$13.00

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 27.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LUN. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Lundin Mining to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. cut Lundin Mining to a “hold” rating and set a C$10.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a C$11.50 price objective (down from C$12.20) on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$9.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.55.

Lundin Mining stock opened at C$10.18 on Friday. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$8.56 and a 52 week high of C$16.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$10.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of C$7.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The mining company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$952.44 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining will post 11.5600002 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 53,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.12, for a total transaction of C$543,184.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 501,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,069,594.51. Also, insider Nemesia S.a.r.l. purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.89 per share, with a total value of C$2,965,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,422,698 shares in the company, valued at C$943,329,707.89.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

