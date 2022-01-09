National Bankshares Cuts Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Price Target to C$14.00

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, reiterated a buy rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.05.

Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at C$9.96 on Thursday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1 year low of C$3.19 and a 1 year high of C$11.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.65. The company has a market cap of C$1.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.02, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$218.87 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 1.7599999 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.57%.

In related news, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 4,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.62, for a total value of C$41,972.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$154,314.42. Also, Senior Officer Scott Robinson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$9.42 per share, with a total value of C$47,100.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 396,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,735,095.94. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 17,850 shares of company stock worth $160,605 and sold 113,030 shares worth $1,143,564.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

