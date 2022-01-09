Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Tudor Pickering & Holt

Northland Power (TSE:NPI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NPI. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Northland Power from C$48.25 to C$47.75 in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC dropped their target price on Northland Power from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. CSFB set a C$52.00 target price on Northland Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$55.00 target price on Northland Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.06.

Shares of Northland Power stock opened at C$36.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.39, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. Northland Power has a 52 week low of C$35.53 and a 52 week high of C$51.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$38.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$40.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.17 billion and a PE ratio of 94.23.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$432.08 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.5399999 EPS for the current year.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

