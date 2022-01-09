Truist Financial Upgrades Albany International (NYSE:AIN) to “Buy”

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) was upgraded by Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $100.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $85.00. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AIN. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.17.

Shares of AIN opened at $89.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.38 and its 200-day moving average is $83.33. Albany International has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $93.43.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $232.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.76 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Analysts predict that Albany International will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $1,029,078.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of Albany International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $440,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,800 shares of company stock worth $1,914,728. Corporate insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIN. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 161.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 905,081 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,574,000 after purchasing an additional 558,295 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 13.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $177,831,000 after purchasing an additional 231,236 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Albany International during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,252,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Albany International during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,483,000. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 20.5% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 457,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,193,000 after purchasing an additional 78,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

