Morgan Stanley Boosts Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target to $60.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.20.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Shares of BHF opened at $56.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Brighthouse Financial has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $57.19.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 10.43% and a negative net margin of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 712.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial will post 19.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHF. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 14,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.