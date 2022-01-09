Morgan Stanley Increases Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $148.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $148.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $127.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.10.

NYSE:EW opened at $122.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.33 and a 200-day moving average of $115.23. The company has a market capitalization of $76.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.04, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.10. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.64.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 9,741 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $1,075,503.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $845,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 174,731 shares of company stock valued at $20,852,754. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 29,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,343.3% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 89,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,166,000 after purchasing an additional 83,578 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

