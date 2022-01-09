Raymond James Raises J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $215.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 7.44% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on JBHT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $154.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.44.

JBHT stock opened at $200.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $133.36 and a 52 week high of $208.87.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total value of $48,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total value of $197,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $442,143 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 39,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,371,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 956.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 26,807 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 402.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 748,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,029,000 after purchasing an additional 599,765 shares during the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

